The San Francisco 49ers have not had the season that most have expected this season, failing to repeat their success over the past few seasons to this point. But it turns out, the team perhaps could be in an even worse spot if star linebacker Fred Warner weren’t as tough as they come.

Warner has been a mainstay in the 49ers defense over the years, making three First-Team All-Pro teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career.

He is in the midst of another great season on paper with multiple interceptions on the year and a career-high four forced fumbles. Anothe great season that would have likely never taken place if it were any other player…

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Warner has been playing through a fractured bone in his ankle since the team’s Week 4 win over the New England Patriots.

Only Warner knows the kind of pain that he has been feeling this whole time. But pain aside, Warner has been putting himself through added injury risk for the vast majority of the season.

Just about any other player would have likely sit out and waited for the injury to heal. Clearly, Warner isn’t any other player…

Naturally, fans and media members alike had plenty to say about the insane revalation that speaks to Warner’s character on and off the football field.

“Fred Warner is literally an insane human. The ability to play 49ers football on a fractured ankle is nuts,” wrote one 49ers fan on X.

“That is actually insane that Fred Warner hasn’t missed a single game,” another wrote.

“The legend grows,” wrote ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Warner also revealed that he has been relient on pre-game painkillers to manage the pain involved with his ongoing injury.

This kind of sacrifice is just something you don’t see in the NFL anymore. But it does perhaps raise a concern as to whether he should perhaps take some time away. Especially if the 49ers fall further outside of the playoff picture in the NFC.

Regardless, Warner is again set to suit up for the 49ers in their Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

