San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa has not been afraid to make his support for President-elect Donald Trump public. Before Trump defeated Democratic candidate Donald Trump in the November presidential election, Bosa crashed one of his teammate’s postgame interviews to show off his “Make America Great Again” hats.

The move was against league rules, but Bosa made it clear that he was perfectly fine with any punishment the league levied against him. Unfortunately, it would appear that the move has at the very least resulted in some negative karma for Bosa.

In a tweet that’s going viral, one Twitter account noted that the Niners have had a horrible record and have been officially eliminated from the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers are 1-6 since Nick Bosa photo bombed this interview in his MAGA hat and have been eliminated from the playoffs pic.twitter.com/vWv9Tjyeix — I Smoked Matt Gaetz's 17 Yr Old Girlfriend (@BlackKnight10k) December 23, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Lol my father-in-law a massive 49ers fan literally said ‘I hope they lose every game after that little trash move.’ He definitely got his wish & he is actually happy about it,” one fan added.

“Nick bosa being a bum worrying about political messages and then having his team go on a big time losing streak makes me happy,” one fan added.

“This hurt so many feelings it’s kind of hilarious,” another fan added.

It’s an interesting factoid, to say the least.