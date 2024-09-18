Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the better teams in football for the past few seasons. But so far, it hasn’t resulted in the grand prize at the end of the season, a Super Bowl championship. And one 49ers player seems to believe that the team’s championship window could be closing.

In the last six seasons, the 49ers have at least made the conference championship four times, reaching the Super Bowl two times. And yet, multiple losses in the Super Bowl have raised concerns that a Super Bowl may just not be in the cards for this current core in San Francisco.

49ers star Deebo Samuel addressed this on the debut episode of his new podcast on Bleacher Report called Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel, saying that it is “now or never” for the 49ers to win it all.

“It’s either now or never,” said Samuel alongside his teammate Brandon Aiyuk. “That’s how I kind of look at it. With the guys that we have… I have been a part of the best team in the NFL going on six years. We’re always there. We’ve got to get it done.”

It’s a brutally honest assessment from Samuel. But it isn’t exactly an incorrect one. At some point, the organization is going to need to pay quarterback Brock Purdy, which will result in the organization simply not having enough money to go around.

While Purdy is still on his rookie contract, the team does need to capitalize. And as far as Samuel is concerned, it is Super Bowl or bust in San Francisco.

