Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers had their most convincing win of the season in Week 14 over the Chicago Bears. But unfortunately, that doesn’t mean everyone in the 49ers locker room is overly pleased.

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is in the midst of perhaps the least productive stretch of his career. Coming into the game, Samuel had been held to under 25 receiving yards in each of the team’s last three games.

Despite putting up 38 points on the Bears, this was yet again the case on Sunday, hauling in only two receptions for 22 yards in the game.

After the game, Samuel took to social media in a now-deleted tweet, voicing his frustration about not getting the ball enough.

“Not struggling at all just not getting the ball,” wrote Samuel.

Unfortunately, the X community didn’t quite agree with Samuel’s assessment, leading to a community note being made on Samuel’s post that shared the fact that he currently has the most drops on the 49ers team and is struggling more than he is leading on.

This is far from the first time Samuel has had issues with the 49ers organization. It isn’t all that long ago that Samuel had requested a trade from the organization…

Can Samuel put his problems with his role to the side for the rest of the season? Only time will tell, but this kind of distraction certainly isn’t what the 49ers need at this point in the season.

Every game will be crucial down the stretch of this regular season for the 49ers. Currently, they sit just two games back in the ultra-competitive NFC West. So if they want to make the postseason for the fourth year in a row, they certainly need to gain some ground over the rest of the teams in their division.

[MLFootball on X]