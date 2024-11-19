Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) prepares to take a foul shot against the New York Knicks during the first half of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are having a disastrous start to their season.

The Sixers are 2-11 and tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the league. Star center Joel Embiid has missed time due to both injuries as well as a suspension that he earned after getting physical with a reporter.

It appears that even when Embiid has been available, he’s been neglecting his responsibility to his teammates, and at least one other 76ers star is sick of how Embiid has been acting.

“Tyrese Maxey reportedly called out Joel Embiid for always being late, per Shams Charania.

‘In the meeting, Maxey challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities, calling out the former league MVP about being late ‘for everything’ and how it impacts the locker room, from other players to the coaching staff, sources briefed on the meeting told ESPN,’” reported prominent NBA Twitter account NBA Central.

Fans reacted to the brutal call out on social media.

It’s looking like the Sixers are going to have to make some major changes here soon.