The NBA, like other sports leagues in the United States, is doing its best to grow alongside legalized sports gambling, which was introduced into the US markets only several years ago.

It’s on the leagues to ensure that the integrity of games remains uncompromised, and as a result, violations of gambling policies have been dealt with swiftly and severely.

Former NBA player Jontay Porter received a lifetime ban from the NBA in 2024 for his role in attempting to fix his player props.

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our game rules are being met with the most severe punishment,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at the time.

Now, it appears that Silver may have to levy judgment again.

“BREAKING: Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Terry Rozier manipulated his performance in 2023 as part of an illegal sports betting scheme,” reported Legion Hoops on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“If he was stat padding he’s good in my hood. If he was selling on his o/u, throw the book at him,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If he did something wrong it had to be beting on himself cause dude always looks to be playing hard,” one fan added.

“What? I’m shocked, Said no one. If you think it’s not happening in every sport from college on up, you are sleepwalking. High school is next if not already,” another person added.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes from the investigation.