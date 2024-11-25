Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA and NBA are pretty cut and dry. Men play and the NBA and women play in the WNBA. However, sometimes a player is so transcendent that they break the barriers.

This happened last season, when the league brought in star New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu to compete against Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry in a one-on-one three-point contest during All-Star Weekend.

Now, the league is hoping to recreate the magic with fresh faces.

NBA insider made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, where he reported that the NBA is hoping to bring in Caitlin Clark to compete in a three-point contest against Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thomspon.

.@ShamsCharania says “there are efforts being made to” recruit Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark to participate in the 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star weekend 👀 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/jUrdSZuI6S — espnW (@espnW) November 21, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“caitlin will bring the views,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This definitely helps in growing the game so I think CC says yes cause that’s what she emphasizes,” one fan added.

“CC vs Curry. We already saw Sabrina lose,” one fan who wants to see Clark take on the greatest shooter of all time added after watching Ionescu come up short last season.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NBA can pull it off, but if it can, it’ll be sure to be one of the highest-viewed events of the weekend.