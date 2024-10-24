Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during a break in action in the second half against the New York Knicks in game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is under investigation.

Embiid is notorious for hiding behind alleged injuries to miss game action, and it seems like the NBA has had enough of one of its stars missing so much time. According to one NBA insider, the league is gearing up to launch an investigation into Philadelphia’s shenanigans.

“The NBA is likely to commence an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers surrounding the player participation of All-NBA center Joel Embiid, sources told ESPN,” insider Shams Charania tweeted.

Fans reacted to the news that the Sixers are already under pressure from the league office.

“It’s week 1 and NBA is launching an investigation on Sixers for load management?! NBA is sooo back,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Sixers haven’t played a game and they’re getting investigated. They’re cooked,” one fan added.

“The Embiid “MVP” gets more fraudulent by the day,” one fan said.

“Bro misses so many games he’s being investigated im crying,” one fan added.

“Oh they heard him talking about never playing back to backs again and said no no no,” one fan said, referring to Embiid’s claim that he wouldn’t play in consecutive games again in his career.

It seems like Embiid doesn’t take his job or his fans seriously. Hopefully, the NBA forces him to do the job he’s paid to do.

