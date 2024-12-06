Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In 2004, the NBA decided to capitalize on its growing international popularity and host preseason games in China.

From 2004-19, the league hosted 28 preseason games in the nation, featuring 17 different teams.

According to a report from ESPN on Thursday, the league is set to make its return to China in October when the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns play a pair of preseason games in Macao.

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns will play two preseason games in Macao next October, marking the NBA’s return to China for the first time since 2019, sources tell ESPN. ESPN story with @WindhorstESPN: https://t.co/fxBGLa8I6r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2024

Charania noted that part of the reason the NBA hasn’t played in China since 2019 was due to a tweet by then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of protests in Hong Kong. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league supported Morey leading to a loss of sponsorships and broadcasting in China.

This is culmination of a yearslong process to repair the relationship between the NBA and China following commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s support for freedom of expression after then-Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted an image that supported protests in Hong Kong in 2019. https://t.co/QhUi6pmM0s — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2024

ESPN noted that NBA China CEO Michael Ma and Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont each played a role in repairing the relationship.

The games will be played at Macao’s Venetian Arena which hosted two preseason games in 2007.

Social media had a lot to say about the development, with many showing support for Morey’s post and Hong Kong and criticizing the NBA for prioritizing money over morals. Some defended the decision, though.

