Dec 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of warm up basketball before the game between the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
By Robert O'Neill

In 2004, the NBA decided to capitalize on its growing international popularity and host preseason games in China.

From 2004-19, the league hosted 28 preseason games in the nation, featuring 17 different teams.

According to a report from ESPN on Thursday, the league is set to make its return to China in October when the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns play a pair of preseason games in Macao.

Charania noted that part of the reason the NBA hasn’t played in China since 2019 was due to a tweet by then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of protests in Hong Kong. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league supported Morey leading to a loss of sponsorships and broadcasting in China.

ESPN noted that NBA China CEO Michael Ma and Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont each played a role in repairing the relationship.

The games will be played at Macao’s Venetian Arena which hosted two preseason games in 2007.

Social media had a lot to say about the development, with many showing support for Morey’s post and Hong Kong and criticizing the NBA for prioritizing money over morals. Some defended the decision, though.

