Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakes got off to a strong start to the season under first-year head coach JJ Redick. Unfortunately for the Lakers things have collapsed since the blazing hot start and the Lakers have lost seven of their last 10 games.

A big part of the Lakers’ struggles has fallen on the shoulders of superstar forward LeBron James, who is arguably playing the worst basketball of his career.

Amid James’ and the Lakers’ struggles, one ESPN expert thinks that it’s in everyone’s best interest for the Lakers to trade James to the Golden State Warriors so that he can reunite with his running mate from the Paris Olympics, Stephen Curry.

“We just saw them play together. I’m sorry. This is an easy answer. Perk, elbow me if I’f I’m wrong…it’s LeBron James,” ESPN’s Michael Wilbon said on NBA Countdown.

Fans reacted to the take on social media.

“Wilbon needs to stop pushing the Warriors trading for LeBron idea,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Dubs tried it last season… why not try again. Lebron played well with Steph Curry & Steve Kerr offense in the 2024 Summer Olympics. LA Lakers need a rebuild. Make thus trade happen,” another fan added.

It’s worth noting that James has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he’d need to sign off on any potential trade.