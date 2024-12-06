LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 13: LaVar Ball attends the BIG3 at Staples Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Ball family has been one of the most controversial families in the NBA since the oldest son, Lonzo Ball, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, almost all of the controversy has revolved around the family’s patriarch, LaVar Ball.

Whether it be media spats or the blatant disrespect of organizations in the league, LaVar has always seemed to have a knack for saying the wrong things at the wrong times.

LaVar also created a shoewear and apparel brand, Big Baller Brand (BBB), and made sure that his boys were always outfitted in its apparel, especially on the court. Now, Lonzo, who is currently playing for the Chicago Bulls, revealed that wearing BBB had a disastrous effect on his playing career.

“They were like kickball shoes. I wasn’t really getting hurt like that until I started wearing them,” Lonzo said, according to a Twitter account that reports news around the league.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“That really started the downfall of Lonzo’s lower body injuries,” a fan said on Twitter, noting that Lonzo also wore the shoes at the beginning of his NBA career and has been dealing with injuries ever since.

“They tried to get a quick bag and paid the price with their health,” another fan added.

“If the BBB shoes truly did cause Lonzo and LaMelo the leg/foot problems that they have that would be messed up on LaVar’s part,” one fan added.

“Lonzo has one of the craziest bag drops in human history. Nike was willing to back the Brinks truck right up to his front door, but Lavar said NOPE. BBB is going to be with Billions! I feel like pouring one out for Lonzo every time I think about the millions he lost out on,” one fan added.

“It’s none of their fault tbh it’s mostly Lavar Ball’s fault for pushing their children to promote their brand,” another person wrote.

“no lies told. he went through high school and college fine and once he was able to wear his shoe shit went downhill,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what LaVar has to say to defend himself.