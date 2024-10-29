Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a strong start this season, sitting at 3-1 under first-year head coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers lost their first game on Monday night, and star player LeBron James had one of the worst games of his career. James was 3-for-14 shooting the ball and only scored 11 points in the 105-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns, a game the Lakers could certainly have won if their superstar decided to show up.

But according to James, the performance wasn’t his fault. They never are.

LeBron says he hasn’t been feeling well recently and has a hoarse voice (h/t @ohnohedidnt24)pic.twitter.com/V4vIqhPjID — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 29, 2024

Fans reacted to the excuse-making on social media.

“Always an excuse with this fraud,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Bro fake coughing, I’m weak,” one fan added.

“Imagine making excuses like this just days after vowing to play all 82-games, no way he makes it,” one fan added.

“I knew he was gonna say he’s feeling sick,” said one fan familiar with LeBron’s antics.

“Man haters gonna use this for sure. He makes it so easy for them lol. He’s better off just saying everything is fine and he had a bad night. They gonna bring up the flu game if they haven’t already,” one fan added.

“Got locked up by Dunn and now he’s sick all of a sudden,” one fan added.

“Sounds like when I faked sick to get out of school(cough cough),” one fan added.

It’s typical LeBron. Deflecting and making excuses.