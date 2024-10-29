Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are admitting they made a mistake and trying to salvage things.

After drafting Bronny James, the son of superstar forward LeBron James, in the second round, the Lakers are acknowledging that the younger James just isn’t quite ready for the NBA.

“The South Bay Lakers tip off their season Nov. 9, and sources confirm reports that Bronny will be there for that and spend the bulk of this season focusing on growing his game. Sources have indicated the likelihood is pretty high that he’ll play alongside his father in Cleveland,” Lakers insider Anthony Irwin reported on Clutch Points.

Fans reacted to the news on social media that even though Bronny isn’t good enough to play in the league, the Lakers will be playing him against the Cavaliers.

“Guess it only makes sense lol,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Literally none of this is authentic,” one fan added.

“That’s right, no win is more important than celebrating Bronny and LeBron playing together,” one fan added.

‘Better chance for my Cavs let him play,” one fan added.

“The circus continues,” another person chimed in.

“They need to play him over Gabe and d lo … only way he gonna get the experience,” one fan who must not have followed Bronny’s collegiate career added.

It seems like there’s always going to be a circus following LeBron James.

