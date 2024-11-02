Oct 28, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues with an official in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is known as a contentious presence in the NBA. Green has a history of altercations both on and off the floor, which include punching former teammate Jordan Poole in the mouth during a team practice.

Thursday night, in a game Green didn’t even play in, Charlotte Hornets star Grant Williams was ejected for running into Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Grant Williams has always been a loser but this is next level clown behavior. Don’t be all buddy buddy with Tatum and then pull this trash. Guy remains a bum.

pic.twitter.com/BJZVDusWvA — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) November 2, 2024

Never the one to pass up an opportunity to get involved, Green took to social media to attack Grant Williams and his character online.

“Grant Williams saying it’s not intentional fouling JT like that is mad wild. And he smiling about it,” Green said in one tweet.

“Thinking a blindside hit “on ya mans” is a smile worthy offense means 1 of 2 things… you have zero awareness or you a goofy…. And both make you a goofy… goofy,” he said in another. He concluded things with a third tweet, implying Williams was jealous of Tatum’s success.

Fans reacted to the irony of it all on social media.

“That’s like when they ask you about Sabonis lol,” one fan said on Twitter.

“You chokeslammed Kawhi in 2020 despite your knowledge of Kawhi’s past AND knowing that your thug teammate Zaza purposely injured him when he was d***ing you down in 2017,” one fan added.

“BRO YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO SPEAK ON THIS LMAOO,” one fan added.

“You should definitely sit this one out,” one fan added.

“You punched your teammate, double stomped on Sabonis chest, choked Rudy, kicked Steven Adams in the nuts, should I keep going?” one fan added.

“My brother in the lord you’re the wrong messenger,” one fan added.

The thing about hypocrites is they never realize when they’re being one.

