Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers can’t help embroiling themselves in drama.

This season in Los Angeles figures to make more headlines than even the Lakers are used to. LeBron James’ of course is sure to bring extra media scrutiny, but this year what’s happening around him is even crazier.

The Lakers hired James’ podcast buddy, JJ Redick, with zero coaching experience as their head coach and drafted his son Bronny James in the second round. Both made their Lakers debut on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It’s always been family over everything. I’ve lost a lot of time because of this league and committing to this league, being on the road at times and missing a lot of [Bronny’s] things, Bryce’s things and Zhuri’s things,” LeBron said after the game.

“To be able to have this moment where I’m working still and I can work alongside my son is one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten from the man above, and I’m gonna take full advantage of it.”

"It's always been family over everything" – LeBron "That's a crazy moment I'll never forget" – Bronny pic.twitter.com/ESeJ2lrf1M — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2024

Everyone doesn’t see this story as charmingly as the James family.

College basketball head coach Dough Gottlieb, who is currently at Green Bay, didn’t hold back on Bronny being in the NBA.

“There’s just no world in which this is about winning, or about basketball, or in any way normal or acceptable for a team that wants to win a championship in the second quarter. They treated Bronny like he’s a Make-A-Wish kid,” Gottlieb said, per Fox Sports radio.

They are harsh words, but if Bronny is going to play with professionals he’ll have to get used to being criticized like the professionals.

It’ll be interesting to see if the younger James can salvage a respectable NBA career or if he really is just a nepotism draft pick.

