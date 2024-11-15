Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has never been afraid to voice his opinion. That hasn’t changed in the wake of the 2034 Presidential election.

Republican candidate Donald Trump handily won both the electoral college and the popular vote, and Barkley believes he knows why. He expanded upon his reasoning during an episode of his Steam Room Podcast.

“I wish him nothing but the best, but we lost,” Barkley said of Trump’s victory.

“And I just want to say this to the Democrats, I’m an Independent who voted Democratic. Do me this favor, shut the [expletive] up! When you win you get to say what you want to, when you lose you need to shut the hell up.”

“We lost because we had no game plan,” Barkley said. “We still haven’t solved the immigration problem…never addressed inflation.

“Bringing all these stupid stars out to rally the vote, what was that? I love Beyoncé. That ain’t gonna make me vote a certain type of way.

“You guys lost because y’all stupid. Come up with solutions. I don’t think everybody who voted for Trump is racist or whatever. I’m not a fan of the guy, but he’s the president, I’m gonna have to respect the office.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Democrats actually change their strategy after such an embarrassing defeat.

[The Steam Room]