Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley has been retired from the NBA for a long time, but he has managed to stay relevant as an NBA analyst. In fact, Barkley is one of the most beloved figures in NBA media, as he’s never afraid to speak his mind, as unpopular as his opinions might be.

According to Awful Announcing, Barkley is so popular that he thinks he can make a run at the Oval Office. Barkley hosts a podcast, “The Steam Room,” with Ernie Johnson, one of his co-analysts at TNT.

Internet mogul Mark Cuban featured a guest on a recent episode of the podcast, and Johnson asked Cuban if running on the same ticket as Barkley would make him consider running for office. Not only did Cuban confirm that he’d consider it, but he believes they could win the Oval.

“Yes, absolutely,” Cuban responded.

“We’d win,” Barkley added. “We’d definitely win.”

“Yes, we would win running away,” Cuban finished. “No question about it.”

Fans reacted to the pair’s moment on social media.

“Couldn’t any worse than 45. So, of course he can. The bar is as low as it will go,” one fan said on Twitter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“i would vote for chuck but not a billionaire,” one fan added.

“Will Ernie, Kenny and Shaq be on Inside The Whitehouse on CNN?” one fan wanted to know.

“Replace Cuban with Stephan A and he might have a chance,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the pair decide to act on their confidence.