The New York Mets did the impossible on Thursday night. After trailing the Milwaukee Brewers late into a winner-take-all game three in the wild card round, Mets star Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning, setting up New York to win and advance to the ALDS.

The Mets aren’t taking their feet off the gas either. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that star pitcher Kodai Senga will start game one against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ALDS after injury has hindered most of his season.

Kodai Senga is starting Game 1 of the NLDS tomorrow for the Mets pic.twitter.com/nFOjRRdIKK — SNY (@SNYtv) October 4, 2024

Fans took to social media to react to the shocking news that the Mets were pulling out all of the stops.

“Is this the same plane of reality I was living in a week and a half ago? WOW!” one shocked fan said.

“I don’t like the fact that the Mets announced this a day before the game. This gives Philly a day to prep for Kodai Senga. Keeping this a secret & throwing this in as a last-minute surprise tomorrow would have given the Mets an advantage. Mets missed a chance at gamesmanship here,” said another.

“Kodai Senga! He’s such an exciting player to watch!” a fan said.

“He just dropped a nuke on the reporters and the Phillies. Look at the grin he gave when he sat down,” a fan wrote.

It’s clear the Mets aren’t going down without a fight. It’ll be interesting to see how the postseason unfolds for them.