Ohio State Buckeyes five-star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made his college football debut on Saturday afternoon against the Akron Zips, and he certainly showed why he was the top prospect in the country coming out of high school. And his quarterback has already taken notice of his talent.

During his college debut on Saturday afternoon, Jeremiah Smith tallied six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. It was evident during the game that Ohio State veteran quarterback Will Howard has a lot of faith in the young wide receiver, and he made that very clear during his postgame press conference, as well.

“If he’s pressed and it’s one-on-one, put it up, and he’ll make the play,” Howard said according to Eleven Warriors. “That’s exactly what he did. It was press, so I tried to put it up overtop, and he actually made a little adjustment and came back to it. That’s all I’ve got to do is give him a chance, and he’s going to do the rest. You guys saw that today.”

Those are some bold words to say about a true freshman. But Smith sure didn’t look like a freshman with the way he played on Saturday.

