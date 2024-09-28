Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Kaleb Smith (right) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (left) during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Virginia Tech fans took to social media to scream robbery after a controversial loss to the Miami Hurricanes. And players, particularly wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, quickly followed suit by calling out the ACC after the game.

On the final play of the game, it appeared as if Virginia Tech was going to come away with the win after quarterback Kyron Drones found Da’Quan Felton in the back of the endzone on what was initially ruled a game-winning touchdown as time expired.

However, the play would be reviewed and it was ultimately determined that it was an incomplete pass, resulting in a Miami victory.

VIRGINIA TECH’S HAIL MARY WAS RULED INCOMPLETE 😱 pic.twitter.com/J2pK4IY5y5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2024

You be the judge of what the correct call on the play was. But given the fact that the play was initially called a touchdown, there must be “clear and obvious” evidence to have it overturned. And to put it simply, it’s hard to argue that much of anything on the play was “clear and obvious” in any way.

Along with countless Hokies fans, Stephen Gosnell took to social media to voice their frustrations about the call.

“ACC knows what they did,” wrote Gosnell on X. “I wanna see consequences.”

Virginia Tech WR Stephen Gosnell wants to see consequences pic.twitter.com/iOOO566s9A — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 28, 2024

It sure seems like Gosnell is implying that the ACC may have rigged the ending with this call. And while that may be a stretch, Virginia Tech fans may very well have a point in this argument.

