The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered their fourth consecutive loss to the Michigan Wolverines this weekend despite entering the game as three-touchdown favorites at home. As a result, many fans want head coach Ryan Day fired, and it sounds like former head coach Urban Meyer would be interested in replacing him.

Ryan Day has Ohio State on the verge of a College Football Playoff appearance, but after failing to beat Michigan or win a Big Ten championship the past four seasons, some have been calling for Ohio State to part ways with their head coach.

However, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork indicated that the team will not be firing Day before the College Football Playoff.

“Our full focus right now is on the College Football Playoff and making a strong run,” Bjork told The Columbus Dispatch earlier this week. “We have a ton to play for. We have a great team made up of talented players and great young men. Coach Day does a great job leading our program. He’s our coach.”

But if Ohio State does decide to move on from Day following the College Football Playoff, it sounds like Meyer could be a realistic option to replace him.

During an appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Ohio-native and former ESPN host Jay Crawford reported that Urban Meyer would be open to returning to Ohio State.

In fact, Crawford said that Meyer never wanted to leave in the first place.

“Urban never wanted to leave Ohio State,” Crawford said. “His hand was forced, because the administration at the time, did not like how powerful Urban had become at the university. And so there was a real power struggle.”

“Note that the two main players that forced Urban out – and that’s what it was – are gone.”

It’s not clear who Crawford is referring to by referencing the two people who he claims forced Meyer out, but Ohio State has hired a new president and athletic director since Meyer retired following the 2018 season.

Crawford said he spoke with two people close to Meyer, who said that he’s not only open to returning but is quite interested in the possibility.

It would all come down to whether or not the Buckeyes would want Meyer back.

“With Urban, you’re dancing with the devil,” Crawford said. “He’s a Buckeye, he’s won, he’s tried, he’s true…can he win in today’s climate? I don’t know.”