[Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is on the hot seat after a fourth consecutive loss to the archrival Michigan Wolverines when the Buckeyes fell 13-10 at home to 6-5 Michigan despite entering the game as three-touchdown favorites. If the Buckeyes don’t make a deep run in the College Football Playoff, there’s a real chance Day would be fired – and it sounds like former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer would understand that decision.

During the most recent episode of The Triple Option podcast with Mark Ingram and Rob Stone, Urban Meyer certainly did not hold back his honest reaction to the possibility of Ryan Day getting fired at Ohio State.

“It’s uncomfortable to hear the fired word and it’s uncomfortable to hear about pressure, but it’s also reality,” Meyer said. “You’re compensated very, very well. You get all the resources.”

“It’s a rugged job, but it’s also arguably the best job,” Meyer continued.

Meyer said that at elite programs like Ohio State, every coach and player is expected to be the very best in the country.

“Everybody understands their job description – I said this at Florida and at Ohio State – you’re expected to be the very best at what you do in the country,” Meyer said. “If you’re a coach, you better be the very best. If not, you’re going to have to answer to me and say why. Because whatever resource you need, I’m going to give you to go study or whatever. You need to be the best.”

Meyer said he expected the same thing from his players, too.

“There’s a lot of places where it’s really not that important – you don’t have to be the best. There’s 130, 120 schools you don’t have to be the best. You can be good, you’re fine. You can go eat your dinner, go home for your vacation,n or whatever. The Ohio State’s of the world, you don’t.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Meyer said that the reality is, at programs like Ohio State, if you’re not the best, you don’t belong.

“Every waking moment you have, if you’re not the best? Find a way to become the best. That’s your job description. I get it – if you don’t like that, go pay your taxes and be a good person, but leave here,” Meyer said.

It’s worth noting that Ohio-native and former ESPN host Jay Crawford reported that Meyer would be open to returning as Ohio State’s head coach if the team did decide to part ways with Day.

[The Triple Option]