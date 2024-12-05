Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered an embarrassing loss to their archrival Michigan Wolverines over the weekend, falling 13-10 even though they entered the game as three-touchdown favorites at home. But now it’s time for the Buckeyes to rebound and prepare themselves for the College Football Playoff.

The game marked the fourth-straight loss to Michigan, but former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer still thinks the Buckeyes can win a national title despite the loss.

During the latest episode of The Triple Option podcast, Urban Meyer sent a pretty clear message to Ohio State after the devasting loss.

Meyer acknowledged that the loss is undeniably painful, but Ohio State now has to bounce back.

“It’s 365 days of pain—you have to live with that,” Meyer remarked. “But here’s the reality: you better get over it fast, because you have a playoff to go to. If they don’t, they’ll lose.”

Despite the loss, Ohio State is a virtual lock for the College Football Playoff, ranked No. 6 in the latest rankings by the selection committee.

The Buckeyes still have a real chance to win a national title, and Meyer sincerely believes they have the talent to do it.

“Absolutely. Name a better roster in college football. I think Oregon, Texas, and Ohio State are the three best rosters out there,” Meyer said on the podcast.

We’ll have to see whether or not Ohio State can make a run in the playoff.

If they cannot, there’s a real chance that the Buckeyes could choose to move on from Day – and it sounds like Meyer himself might be interested in returning to Ohio State if that happens.

