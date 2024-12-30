Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Colorado Buffalos helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have had a resurgent season under head coach Deion Sanders. Only a couple of years removed from being arguably the worst team in the Power 5, the Buffs went 9-3 in the regular season and even had the Heisman trophy winner on their roster in Travis Hunter.

However, the Buffs’ success this season did not continue to the bowl game. Colorado was beaten 36-14 by Birmingham Young University in the Valero Alamo Bowl in a game that didn’t even seem that close.

After the loss, it has been reported that not one, but two coaches have decided to step away from the program.

“Colorado OL coach Phil Loadholt and Colorado DE coach Vincent Dancy have both accepted jobs at Mississippi State and will leave Colorado,” reported one Colorado-centric Twitter account.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Loadholt will be missed but both are replaceable as long as we don’t lose livingston we will be fine,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“That seems kind of odd. Who is on the Miss St staff that poached them both away?” one fan wanted to know.

“They left to chase a bag. Had to because they literally didn’t get a promotion lol.” one fan added.

“Prime letting his coaches find jobs before he announces his own departure is pure class,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s more coaching staff attrition on the way.