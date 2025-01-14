Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seems to get along fine with the family of his girlfriend Taylor Swift, but the two sides will be at odds when it comes to their rooting interest in the national championship game.

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff national championship game. While Kelce does not have a strong personal connection to either team, he is still taking a clear side.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce was asked if he’s been following the College Football Playoff. Not only has he been keeping up, but he’s been rooting for the Buckeyes.

“If football’s going on, I’m watching it, man,” Kelce said on the show, according to The Columbus Dispatch. “Especially when the Buckeyes are making a run at it.”

Having grown up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce obviously has deep ties to the state.

Despite playing his college football at Cincinnati instead of Ohio State, he has decided to remain loyal to the state of Ohio and root for the Buckeyes.

“I’m just an Ohio football guy, man,” Kelce said. “I’m cheering for all Ohio football, baby.”

There’s just one problem with this rooting interest: it puts him at odds with the family of Taylor Swift.

While Kelce does not have a clear attachment to either program in Monday night’s national title game, the Swift family certainly does as Swift’s brother Austin Swift actually attended Notre Dame, graduating back in 2015.

Needless to say, it’s pretty clear that the Swift family will be rooting for Notre Dame while Kelce roots for the Buckeyes. We’ll have to see which team comes out on top.