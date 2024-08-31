Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes were able to pull off a hard-fought victory in their season-opening showdown with North Dakota State on Thursday night, and two-way star Travis Hunter had some strong words about his team.

During his postgame interview, Travis Hunter made it clear that team success is his primary goal this season, not individual accolades. He also said that he feels like the team has “a target on us.”

“I got no personal goals,” Hunter said after the game according to On3. “I mean, I just want my team to come out here and win every week, and I want us to go out there just dominate, do our job. I mean, we got a target on us, we got to go out and learn. We got to make a statement, we got to let everybody know: we here to stay … That’s why I don’t want to talk to the media. I just want to go to work with my guys and let them know, I’m here with y’all, like y’all got to have my back, just like i got y’all back. Let’s go in here and let’s win.”

The Buffaloes finished with just a 4-8 record last season. We’ll have to see how they perform this season.

