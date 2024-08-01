Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar Travis Hunter is one of the most electrifying and dynamic players in the country. He’s so unique in his versatility and playmaking ability, in fact, that one of his coaches compared him to a mythical creature.

During a recent press conference, Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston did not hold back his praise for the two-way star as he likened Travis Hunter to a unicorn due to his near-mythical ability to do pretty much anything.

“I think Travis could do anything he wants to do,” Livingston said according to On3. “I talked about it, I think Travis is a unicorn. We had a spring academic meeting, Travis goes up there, is a 4.0 student, Travis, takes every play in practice. I think Travis can do anything. So yeah, I don’t want to put bulletin (board material) on his back or anything like that. But yeah, I think Travis can do just about anything.”

The only thing that seems to be holding Hunter back is injuries as he has missed a significant chunk of each of his first two seasons of college football. If he can stay healthy, he’s one of the most dominant players on the field.

We’ll have to see if he can remain healthy for Colorado this season.

[On3]