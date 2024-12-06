Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

It looks like Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet is making a rather surprising public appearance this weekend.

On Thursday College GameDay announced that Timothée Chalamet will serve as this week’s guest picker ahead of the SEC Championship showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns.

“LISAN AL GAIB! Timothée Chalamet is joining us in Atlanta as this weekend’s guest picker,” College GameDay said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This is obviously a rather shocking announcement considering Chalamet has never publicly shown interest in college football and has no attachment or relationship to either the University of Georgia or the University of Texas.

As a result, the announcement sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Nothing says SEC like a New York City Ivy Leaguer with dual citizenship in the US & France. Nailed it,” one fan wrote on X.

“Make him actually throw a football on live TV,” someone else added.

“I need to see Lee Corso interacting with Timothee Chalamet like I need oxygen,” another person said.

“SEC fans finding out a guest picker at the SEC title game has dual French citizenship is the scandal of the century,” someone else said.

“Make him do the McAfee charity kick,” another fan suggested.

“With all due respect to Mr. Chalamet, what in the actual [heck] are we doing here?” someone else said.

It’s certainly a bizarre choice by College GameDay. We’ll have to see how his appearance goes.

[College GameDay]