While Wisconsin Badgers transfer Graham Mertz will be the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators this season, it sounds like Gators’ legend Tim Tebow is quite excited about a different quarterback on the roster: five-star freshman DJ Lagway.

During an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday, Tim Tebow had some high praise for the young quarterback as he said that he thinks when he gets a chance to play, he can give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares.

“DJ Lagway, our freshman quarterback. I think he’s extremely special,” Tebow said on the show according to On3. “It’s not to take away from Graham, because I think Graham is the leader of the team. But I think DJ can step in and help in a lot of areas and I think give d-coordinators a couple of nightmares.”

Lagway was rated as the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 7 overall player in the 2024 high school recruiting class according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. While he is not expected to play many meaningful snaps this season as he serves as the backup behind Mertz, it’s clear that Tebow thinks he has a bright future with the Gators.

Perhaps he will see some snaps throughout the season.

