Saturday’s Week 14 matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies is an incredibly important one for the Texas Longhorns, as a trip to the SEC Championship is on the line for both teams. However, Texas has one big issue leading up to the game regarding starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Currently, Ewers is projected the start again for the Longhorns despite a lingering injury to his ankle that he further aggravated in last week’s matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.

However, this doesn’t exactly mean that Ewers will be 100 percent for the game. Far from it according to a report from Horns 247 earlier this week, which detailed that according to a “source close to the situation”, Ewers isn’t recovering as fast as most initially hoped.

The report would further detail that Ewers was seen in a “stiff brace” during practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The snaps that he did get with the rest of the first team were also described as “limited”.

So Apparently Quinn Isn’t Progressing As Much As We’d Like… pic.twitter.com/jJDTRzq4nb — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) November 29, 2024

Naturally, plenty of Texas fans were quite worried by this report and what it could mean for their chances to beat Texas A&M.

“I’m one of the biggest Quinn Ewers fans in the world but if he’s not healthy just rest him,” one Texas fan wrote on X. “Texas doesn’t even need to win this game still in playoff but would love to win SEC. Health comes first.”

“Could we really see Arch Manning tomorrow?” another fan wrote.

“Man I love Quinn but Arch should start if he ain’t close to 85%,” wrote another.

Could this perhaps mean that we see Arch Manning get some time on Saturday if Ewers struggles or even perhaps reaggravates his injury?

It at least seems like a possibility. And with as much on the line as there is for Texas, head coach Steve Sarkisian may not take too long to put Manning in if he does see that Ewers is still struggling with his injury.

Regardless of who started at quarterback for the Longhorns, they are expected to take care of business against their in-state rival.

Currently, Texas sits as a 5.5-point favorite on the majority of sportsbooks to win over Texas A&M.

