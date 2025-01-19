Austin American-Statesman

After leading the Texas Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances, it sounds like head coach Steve Sarkisian received some interest from NFL teams. But it sounds like he was not interested.

According to a report from college football insider Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Steve Sarkisian turned down interviews from two NFL teams to sign a contract extension with the Texas Longhorns.

“Steve Sarkisian agrees to contract extension w/Texas after declining interviews w/2 NFL teams, sources said. UT Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife & AD Chris Del Conte were key figures in getting the deal done, source said. Sarkisian has led UT to consecutive [College Football Playoff] semifinal berths & double-digit win seasons for 1st time in 17 years,” McMurphy said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

McMurphy cited an anonymous source who praised Sarkisian for declining those two NFL interviews, proving his commitment to Texas.

“The fact Sarkisian didn’t take any NFL interviews shows his buy-in & commitment to the University of Texas,” a source said

Sarkisian is se to return to Texas next season where Arch Manning will take over as the team’s starting quarterback following the departure of previous starter Quinn Ewers.