Quinn Ewers may be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, but many fans across college football are quite anxious to see his highly-touted backup quarterback Arch Manning play this season, as well. And it sounds like they might get that chance this week.

During his press conference this week, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked whether or not he thought Arch Manning would play in this week’s season-opening showdown with Colorado State. But he didn’t give much of an answer.

“We’ll find out,” Sarkisian responded according to On3.

However, he did indicate that he wants to get as many players into the game as possible – and that likely includes Manning.

“For me, the biggest thing that I’m looking for now more than ever is our ability to play a lot of players, especially in the first half of this game,” Sarkisian said. “We have a two-deep when in reality our ones are our twos and our twos are our ones. Getting all those guys involved in the game and seeing the comfort level maybe of some of our younger players then getting them more comfortable as the game goes on, I think, is important for us as well.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Manning makes his season debut.

