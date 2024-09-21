Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Last week, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning proved himself at the collegiate level in his first chance at extended playing time. And now, he has earned his first starting opportunity as a collegiate quarterback.

Manning, who came in last week for injured starter Quinn Ewers, threw for four touchdowns and added in a rushing touchdown in a lopsided 56-7 victory over UTSA.

This has sparked questions about whether Manning should actually be Texas’s full-time starter, which is certainly saying something considering Ewers is likely going to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has helped the Longhorns immensely since joining the program.

We do not yet know whether Manning will ultimately be the full-time starter when Ewers returns. But earlier this week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did name Manning as the starter for the Longhorns’ Week 4 game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, as Ewers is still dealing with an abdominal injury.

Breaking: Texas QB Arch Manning will be the starting quarterback Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced. pic.twitter.com/CdXLPZJrKp — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2024

It is another chance to prove himself to be every bit as capable of leading Texas throughout the 2024-25 college football season in a game that is pretty much set up for him to succeed.

The Manning-led Longhorns are currently sitting as 44.5-point favorites over Louisiana Monroe. So expect another big game from the former top high school recruit.

[ESPN on X]