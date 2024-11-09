Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns have been engulfed in quarterback controversy since starter Quinn Ewers was injured early in the season.

Football’s prodigal son, Arch Manning, replaced Ewers and proceeded to set the college football world on fire. In fact, Manning’s very first play after stepping onto the field was a touchdown pass.

Manning’s third play? A 67-yard touchdown run. It was immediately clear that Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian had something special in Manning.

Manning went 2-0 as a starter in Ewers’ absence. Ewers returned to the starting role once he was healthy, but the situation received another wrinkle in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Manning replaced a struggling Ewers late in the first half against the Bulldogs even though Ewers was fully healthy. However, Ewers returned to the field in the second half.

With the competition getting closer and closer by the week, Sarkisian has decided to talk about where his head at regarding the starting job,

“I thought Quinn had a good week,” Sarkisian said, according to The Mirror.

“He looks fresh, he looks healthy. He’s really delivering the ball well. I like his base that he’s operating with. Thought he was really intentional with his feet, with his base against Vanderbilt, and it showed.”

It’s a shocking decision considering Ewers has consistently struggled to not throw interceptions since coming back from injury, but it appears the Longhorns are sticking with their veteran.

