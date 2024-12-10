Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines had an up-and-down football season in its defense of last year’s national title. Under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore the Wolverines went 7-5 in the regular season, and while this would normally be a disappointing year, the Wolverines managed to go 2-0 against each of their bitter rivals, the Michigan State Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Almost immediately after defeating the Buckeyes, Michigan announced its decision to move on from offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, relieving him of his duties at the institution. Now it appears the Wolverines have already decided who their next offensive coordinator is going to be, according to one Michigan reporter.

“Sherrone Moore has an idea who Michigan’s next OC will be. He said it could be done in the next day or so,” wrote The Athletic’s Austin Meek on Tuesday.

Sounds like Sherrone Moore has an idea who Michigan’s next OC will be. He said it could be done in the next day or so. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) December 10, 2024

Meek followed up the report with critical news about Michigan’s quarterback room.

“Moore also confirmed Michigan wants to add a QB in the portal,” he posted in response to his initial tweet.

Fans reacted to Meek’s reports on social media.

“I know he has experience as an OC and knows the area, but not Matt Patricia, right?” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“My read on this is that the usual insiders don’t know anything,” one fan added.

“I’ve been told it’s a veteran OC & a former HC,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see who Michigan goes on to hire.