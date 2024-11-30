Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the two years since Deion Sanders and his sons went to Colorado, they have managed to completely transform the program into a successful one. And next year. Shedeur Sanders has a plan to turn Colorado into “a super team”.

Shedeur Sanders won’t be part of Colorado’s long-term plans, set to graduate and move on to the NFL as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Even though he won’t be at Colorado, he plans to use a portion of his looming rookie contract in the NFL to give back to his father’s program.

After the team’s dominant 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State on Friday, Sanders outlines how he plans to donate to Colorado’s NIL collective to help make the program into a “super team”.

“I’m gonna donate to the (NIL) collective for sure,” said Sanders after Friday’s win. “I’ll make sure we have a super team next year!”

Given his current projection as an early first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders is set to make a nice chunk of change to begin his NFL career. This is also on top of the NIL money he has already made at Colorado, which is a considerable amount.

This should further disprove those who potentially expect Deion Sanders to follow his son to the NFL level. Chances are, we wouldn’t see Shedeur donating all that much money to the NIL collective at Colorado if his father doesn’t plan on being there.

As far as this season goes, Colorado is going to need some help in order to have an outside chance at making the CFP.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Colorado would need to win the Big 12 Championship in order to have a chance. The only problem is that it is no sure thing that they even get in the conference championship game.

The most likely scenario for Colorado to make it into the Big 12 championship is losses in Week 14 from any two of the two-loss teams remaining in the Big 12, a list of teams including Arizona State, BYU, and Iowa State.

Regardless of how the rest of this season turns out though, it sure sounds like Colorado will remain a team on the rise for years to come thanks to the Sanders family.

[Brobible]