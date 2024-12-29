Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders will undoubtedly be among the top quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. But on Saturday, some of his bold proclamations caught up with him, leading to some significant backlash.

Both Deion Sanders and Shedeur have made it clear that they will have a say about which team ultimately selects him in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Similarly to how Eli Manning essentially forced his way out of going to the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft, we may very well see a situation where Shedeur Sanders simply refuses to play for an organization if he doesn’t align with their values.

On Saturday ahead of Shedeur’s final collegiate game ever, he boldly made his preference in the 2025 NFL Draft clear to the public.

Earlier this week, Sanders posted on social media for fans to keep an eye out for his new pair of custom-made cleats, which would reveal which team he would prefer to go to in the upcoming draft.

On social media, these cleats were revealed, a blue and red pair of custom cleats with a New York Giants logo made by a custom shoe-maker by the name of “Nomad Customs” on Instagram.

Detailed look at Shedeur Sanders’ custom New York Giants Nike cleats 🔴🔵 Should the Giants draft him? 🤔 📸: nomad_customs https://t.co/92Pk7CKW43 pic.twitter.com/iU1IjlQpy4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 28, 2024

The Giants are set to have the No.1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft unless something drastic changes in the final two weeks of the regular season.

So essentially, Sanders is saying that he is fully confident that he will be taken by the Giants with the No.1 pick. Or at least he would prefer for this to happen.

We have seen player publically declare their preferred destinations before. But typically not before their collegiate career is even officially over yet…

This is where the biggest issue for Shedeur arrives… In Saturday’s Alamo Bowl against BYU, Sanders was less than stellar, throwing two interceptions in a 36-14 blowout loss.

Naturally, fans quickly took to social media to roast Sanders over his public declaration to the Giants, joking that the Giants may not even be interested in him after his poor performance.

“Shedeur Sanders put on Giants cleats and already played like a current Giants QB. We’re doomed,” one fan joked on X.

“The game Shedeur Sanders wears Giants cleats is game where Colorado gets blown out,” another user said.

Bad games happen. But if you are going to essentially declare that you are being drafted at No. 1, you better have some great play to back that kind of talk up.

On Saturday, Sanders certainly didn’t do that. And perhaps rightfully, he is catching a bunch of flack for just that.

[Nick Kicks on X]