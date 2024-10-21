Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners have struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. As a result, it sounds like the team is making a sudden coaching change at offensive cooridnator.

On Sunday, the team announced that Seth Littrell had been fired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“Seth is an all-time great Sooner,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said in a statement according to Yahoo Sports.

“He has a deep love for this university and football program, and has poured his heart and soul into both. Despite that, our performance as an offense this season has not at all lived up to the OU standard and I felt a change was necessary now.”

The news comes after back-to-back blowout losses for the Sooners, falling 35-9 against South Carolina this weekend and 34-3 against Texas the week before.

Needless to say, this sudden change sparked a lot of conversation on social media.

“The Oklahoma Sooners should fire whoever let Dillon Gabriel go to the Ducks,” one fan wrote on X.

“Yikes. Wonder how long venables lasts,” another fan weighed in.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Couldn’t handle the SEC grind,” another fan added.

“He’s not the problem. Need to look higher up the food chain,” another fan suggested.

“Venables won’t be there long,” another fan said.

“They need to fire the head coach,” another fan added.

With Littrell gone, co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley will take over play-calling duties.

[Yahoo Sports]