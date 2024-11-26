Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day knows what it’s like to lose to Michigan, and it sounds like he wouldn’t wish it upon anybody.

After beating Michigan in 2019, Ryan Day has now lost three consecutive games to the Wolverines in college football’s fiercest rivalry. And in the days leading up to the latest edition of The Game, Day opened up a little bit about just how hard it was on his family for the Buckeyes to lose that game.

During his interview with 10TV’s Game Time with Ryan Day on Monday, Day admitted the horrible truth that losing to Michigan was one of the worst things that has happened to him and his family outside of the death of his father, who took his own life when he was just eight years old.

“We felt what it’s like to not win this game, and it’s bad. It’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me in my life, quite honestly,” Day said according to Eleven Warriors. “Other than losing my father and a few other things, like it’s quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that’s happened. So we can never have that happen again ever. And that’s been the approach all season.”

Day said that the showdown with Michigan is “not just a game – it’s our life,” and he is glad that he and his players have another chance to face off against the Wolverines this weekend.

“We know what this game means. And certainly, I know what this game means. And there’s a lot of people counting on this game,” Day said.

“This is our identity. It’s who we are. We don’t have anything else. So it’s a big responsibility. And the last couple of years, when it doesn’t get done, it just eats at your core. And so it just motivates you every single day to come back, to get this done, to stand on the field and sing the Carmen Ohio after winning this game.

“It’s not about me … it’s about these seniors who decided to come back. They’re the ones that are on the field. They’re the true warriors that go put it on the line every game. And they came back for a reason: It’s to win this game. And they’ve made that very clear. And so, you know, while we’re all involved in it and I appreciate what they said, this is about these players.”

Ohio State enters the game as a lopsided favorite against a Michigan team that has just a 6-5 record entering Saturday’s showdown.

But it’s pretty clear that Day isn’t taking the game lightly.

