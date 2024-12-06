Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to rematch on Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs won the first round in Austin, Texas, but it looks like things will be a little different this time around.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers played most of the game in the teams’ first bout, other than a brief stint where Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian turned to backup Arch Manning at the end of the first half after Ewers struggled to lead the offense.

Ewers returned to action in the second half and Manning didn’t see the field again, but it doesn’t appear that things will be similar in the rematch.

Georgia insider Rusty Mansell recently appeared on a podcast, where he divulged that Texas has much more in store for Manning this time around.

“I’ll tell you this, and I’m very confident in this,” Mansell said. “You’re gonna see a lot of Arch Manning. You’re gonna see a lot of the run game, especially in the red zone,” Mansell said on “Crain and Company.”

Mansell also spoke about Ewers’ recent struggles.

“Quinn had some turnovers last week against Texas A&M in the red zone.

“If I’m a Texas man and we get to 20 (yard zone), you’re gonna see Arch Manning. I’m gonna bring his legs and I’m gonna bring that run game.”

It’ll be interesting to see just how much action Manning gets this time around.

