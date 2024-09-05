The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins made his debut for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday after transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State during the offseason. But Ole Miss fans are not at all happy about some comments he made about his debut in Ohio Stadium.

During an interview session this week, Quinshon Judkins was asked for his reaction to his first game in Ohio Stadium, where crowds regularly eclipse 100,000 fans. He responded by calling it a “one-of-a-kind experience” to play in the Horseshoe.

“A one-of-a-kind experience. Definitely a one-of-a-kind experience,” Judkins said. “Super excited. Definitely more fans than I expected, so it’s super fun.”

However, he didn’t stop there. He also seemed to take a shot at his former program as he pointed out the massive disparity in crowd size between Ole Miss and Ohio State.

“Over 100,000 (fans),” Judkins said of the attendance for Saturday’s game. “Being at Ole Miss, I only got to see that at away games.”

Needless to say, Ole Miss fans were not at all happy with these comments from Judkins, and they took to social media to express their outrage.

Are you mad you're not on the team anymore? @quinshon_

You should be thankful to the program and stay classy. https://t.co/khCL0Mi339 — Ole Miss France (1-0) (@FranceRebels) September 5, 2024

An Ohio State 9-3 season would be oxygen to me https://t.co/HKzCTF0JW4 — Cade Smith (@cadesmith_3) September 5, 2024

You don’t deserve Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss sir https://t.co/fJWrh07jEQ — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) September 5, 2024

Ole Miss cutting bait with Judkins was the best move they made this off-season It allowed them to retain everybody they needed to, along with bringing in the No. 1 portal class #CatchAndRelease ☣️ https://t.co/2YHUc3idDp — WA🅾️Ⓜ️ (@WAOM_) September 5, 2024

A lot of talk coming from a backup RB who’s getting wildly overhyped(just like his team) https://t.co/8KnzYEApae — Austin Mat (@buddy_matlock) September 5, 2024

someone’s still mad they got booted off of the team😂 — omsportsburner (@omsportsburner) September 5, 2024

Classless.. will fit right in at OSU — K🐗Money (@K_Money4real) September 5, 2024

We wish him the best at pounding sand… — Jerold Sit (@SitJerold) September 5, 2024

Clearly, Judkins is happy with his decision to transfer to Ohio State. And Ole Miss fans are still quite a bit upset about his decision to leave.

