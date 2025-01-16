Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers officially decided to enter the NFL Draft on Wednesday, but it sounds like he had another pretty significant and lucrative opportunity that he turned down.

According to a report from Chip Brown of 247Sports, Quinn Ewers had an extremely lucrative NIL offer on the table from another program that he decided to reject before entering the NFL Draft.

“Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers turned down an $8 million NIL offer to transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility because he was ready to move on and enter the 2025 NFL and also to preserve his college football experience as a Longhorn, sources close to Ewers told Horns247,” Brown wrote for 247Sports.

“Ewers could’ve earned more in one season next year than the roughly $6 million in NIL revenue he’s earned the past three seasons in Austin, sources told Horns247. Ewers also earned $1.4 million by signing with GT Sports Marketing when he enrolled at Ohio State in the fall of 2021.”

As Brown points out, not only was the $8 million more money than he made in his entire career up to this point but there’s a chance that it’s more money than he will make during his four-year rookie contract in the NFL, depending on when he is draft.

Ewers is projected to be selected at some point between the late first round to the early third round.

As Brown points out, players drafted at the end of the second round earn about $6.8 million in their four-year rookie contracts while players selected at the top of the third round are projected for four-year deals totaling $6.4 million.

It’s a pretty bold decision from Ewers, but it ensures that the last snap he played in college was for the Texas Longhorns.