The Texas Longhorns might be preparing for the College Football Playoff, but that hasn’t stopped fans from looking ahead to next season, and how Texas’ current quarterback controversy will play out.

This season’s primary starter, Quinn Ewers, has one season of eligibility remaining and fans are concerned that if he opts to forgo the NFL draft and return to campus, it could lead to the transfer of his electrifying backup, Arch Manning.

Now, one Texas insider is reporting on how the situation is expected to play out.

“Sources say Quinn Ewers still plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over in 2025. Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer. Right now, both are dialed in on Clemson,” reported Anwar Richardson on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Interesting on the Quinn front. As of right now where Quinn’s draft projections are is he would make more money next year in college than he would make in the NFL. This is an opinion without a pro day, and any kind of playoff hot run. The highest projection I’ve seen is a 2nd round, lowest being a 4th rounder,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Starts his contractual clock. Main concern is his injury history. Will have to go to a franchise with good offensive line. Should be at least a good backup,” one fan added.

“Quinn being drafted by a strong organization that doesn’t need him to step in right away is ideal. He can sit and learn for a year or two will definitely prolong his career and projection. Starting QBs before they are ready has killed a lot of careers,” another fan added.

“It’s a very very very weak QB class he’ll never have a better time to enter. Plus the LSU QB returning is a plus for him. Milroe might return too and Beck has looked even worse that Quinn,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ewers sticks to his current plan.