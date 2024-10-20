Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

On Saturday night, Arch Manning got a chance to show that he should be the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns over Quinn Ewers. But he got some bad news after the game.

With Quinn Ewers struggling during Saturday night’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian decided to replace Ewers with Arch Manning toward the end of the second quarter before halftime. But it did not exactly go well for Manning.

In two drives, Manning completed just three of six passes for 19 yards while totaling -1 rushing yards. As a result, Texas decided to go back to Ewers after halftime. After the game, Sarkisian announced that Ewers would remain the team’s starting quarterback.

“Quinn’s our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said according to ESPN. “I appreciate the fact that we’re fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that can come into the game and provide a spark in some sense, but at the end of the day, Quinn’s our starter.”

Sarkisian acknowledged that Ewers needs to play better, but he does not seem to think that inserting Manning into the offense was the fix.

“Quinn’s our starter, but I think we’ve got to do a better job around him,” Sarkisian said. “I think he would tell you he can play better, but we’ve got to coach better. Everybody’s got to be better for our offensive football team to perform better.”

Needless to say, this is pretty terrible news for Manning as he had a chance to prove that he should be the team’s starting quarterback over Ewers and he failed.

And it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Quinn Ewers isn’t a high level college starter much less a NFL starter. He’s not good enough,” one fan wrote on X.

“Shouldve kept Quinn on the bench once he pulled him. He hasnt played well for 2 weeks now,” another fan wrote.

“If Sark is not fair to Arch Arch will transfer. Ewers has no upside Arch does. A good coach will put the best players on the field. Saban would’ve already replaced Ewers. To hell with his NFL status. The clipboard will be waiting for Ewers in the NFL,” another fan added.

“Ewers has serious issues, Arch must be really bad compared to Ewers for Sark to go with Ewers!” another fan said.

“Quinn cannot start another snap,” another fan added.

We’ll have to see how the rest of the season plays out for the Longhorns.

[ESPN]