The Texas Longhorns have two starting-caliber quarterbacks in the wings with former five-star recruits Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

While Quinn Ewers has been the starter while healthy, an ankle injury suffered against Kentucky threw his status in the regular season finale against Texas A&M into doubt. Now we have an update on Ewers’ availability.

“Good news! I’m told Texas QB Quinn Ewers only has a mild ankle sprain and will be good to go for Texas A&M on Saturday,” reported Orangebloods’ Anwar Richardson.

Good news! I’m told Texas QB Quinn Ewers only has a mild ankle sprain and will be good to go for Texas A&M on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/57u7usHq35 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 24, 2024

Unfortunately for the thousands of fans who’d rather see Manning taking the snaps on game day, this means that Ewers is going to be the starter come Saturday barring any setbacks. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Not sure who gives us a better chance to win,” one fan admitted on Twitter.

“That “minor” sprain sure seemed to impact him in the 2nd half of yesterday’s game. Hope he is mobile enough to pass well Sat. I don’t think we will be able to rely solely on the running game,” one fan added.

“Sure…that’s why Sark couldn’t roll pocket and Ewers couldn’t run AT ALL, and Ewers missing the EASIEST throws. Quinn IS NOT the same since Michigan,” a fan added.

“I can’t tell if you are being sarcastic or not. A mild ankle sprain, while it won’t have any negative impacts on Quinn’s future, absolutely gives Sark serious concern in playing Ewers on Saturday and beyond. Zero chance he should play with a mild ankle sprain,” one fan responded.

“If he’s not 100% then play Arch. If he can’t step into his throws then he’s worthless,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Manning gets inserted into the game due to a lack of mobility from Ewers.