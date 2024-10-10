Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns have decided that Quinn Ewers will remain their full-time starting quarterback despite the strong play from Arch Manning in his absence. And noted quarterback expert Quincy Avery agrees with that decision.

During a recent interview with Sporting News, quarterback trainer Quincy Avery offered his reaction to Texas’ decision to go back to Quinn Ewers as their starting quarterback over Arch Manning as he made it clear that he thinks it was the right move.

“What Arch has done is nothing short of phenomenal. As a young quarterback, you can’t ask any more,” Avery said. “To ask for him to start over Quinn in this situation is crazy. Quinn has owned the locker room and earned the trust of his teammates. He’s done it at the highest level against the best competition. Not that Arch isn’t going to be able to do that, but you know what you’ve got in terms of Quinn.

“It is best for Texas to have Quinn Ewers as their starting quarterback. Not only for the team right now, because I think Quinn does make them a better ball club just because of how he operates now, consistently, and he’s done it against the best competition, but it’s gonna help out the Texas program for the long haul in terms of recruiting quarterbacks, showing people how consistent you can be and that you’re not swayed by the media or outside influences.

“Quinn should start the rest of the year as long as he is healthy and keeps doing what he’s doing.”

Avery is a private quarterbacks trainer who has worked with a number of NFL stars including C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields, Deshaun Watson, and Jordan Love.

Ewers appears set to return from his injury this week, which means he will be taking over as the team’s starting quarterback and Manning will be headed back to the bench.

We’ll have to see how the move goes for him.

[Sporting News]