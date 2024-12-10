Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines football team ruffled a lot of feathers in Columbus, Ohio when they defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes for the fourth consecutive year. After decimating the Buckeyes yet again, the victorious conquerors went to plant their flag in the middle of Ohio State’s “block O” logo at midfield.

The Buckeyes players, in a violent fervor from their fourth straight loss, escalated the situation by getting physical with the game’s victors. Police got involved to separate the parties.

As more details about the incident emerged, a fan captured an image of a police officer holding a taser to the back of Michigan star Raheem Anderson II. The fan asked Anderson if he knew he was so close to being tased.

Anderson responded: “Yes. The cop told me ‘stop moving or you will be tased’ I stopped moving.”

Yes. The cop told me “stop moving or you will be tased” I stopped moving. https://t.co/xXz2MccTJ0 — Raheem Anderson II (@Heem_62) December 10, 2024

Fans reacted to the disturbing revelation on social media.

“Telling you don’t move or you’ll get tased instead of get off the field Yea that cop was tripping,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“That cop doing the lords work. Get tf off our field. 16-5 the last 21 years against UM btw. We own you,” one Ohio State fan who clearly has no interest in keeping student-athletes safe added.

“Worst thing that happened in the entire ordeal directly involved officers misusing their power. Welcome to Ohio!” one fan added.

It’ll get interesting to see if the officer is identified and punished.