As we head into another college football season, it sounds like ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum will be sticking around for quite some time.

On Thursday morning, ESPN and SEC Network announced that Paul Finebaum has signed a multi-year contract extension which will allow him to continue “The Paul Finebaum Show” and make appearances on “SEC Nation.”

“I consider myself incredibly blessed to be a member of this talented team at ESPN and get to do what I do on a daily basis,” Finebaum in a news release. “I’d like to thank everyone at ESPN, as well as our loyal listeners and viewers, for their continued support.

Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content, expressed his delight that Finebaum will be continuing his role with the network for years to come.

“Over the years, Paul has demonstrated time and time again that he is one of the leading voices across college football,” Magnus, ESPN President of Content. “The connection he has built with his listeners, viewers, fans and the media who cover college sports is unmatched. We look forward to Paul continuing to bring his signature commentary to SEC Network and ESPN programming.”

Finebaum has established himself as one of the most prominent personalities in college football over the years and it’s safe to say that ESPN is happy to have him sticking around.

