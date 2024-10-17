The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost their first game of the season on Saturday night to the Oregon Ducks. Now the Buckeyes are pointing their fingers in all the wrong places.

Ohio State running back Rashid SeSay made an appearance on The Walk podcast and said that he believes that the loss was due to God putting an obstacle in front of the team.

“I truly believe that this is just God giving us this obstacle, to make this team even better and stronger,” he said.

“I think this loss happened for a reason and we’re going to come back bigger and better than ever. Our faith is going to be even stronger in Christ.

“What’s going on with this team, it’s too special to just lay it down after one game. I think we’re going to bounce back from this and we’re going to come back and we’re going to go for a run. I think everyone knows that in the building.”

Ohio State’s mindset after losing to Oregon🙌 Full episode with OSU Running Back Rashid SeSay: https://t.co/ri1UdTv9P3 pic.twitter.com/T1Kaer7oHU — thewalk (@accessthewalk) October 16, 2024

Not everyone took very kindly to what SeSay had to say.

“Also I know I’m not the world’s best Christian but is it not insanely offensive to hear someone say “it’s gods plan for my football team to lose”. There are kids dying every day!” one person said on Twitter.

“I genuinely believe this type of mindset is detrimental to a team. You have to believe your destiny is within your control. If it’s all part of gods plan then the sense of urgency and edge to compete is not 100% there,” the same person also tweeted.

“This stuff is insidious inside the program. It’s really bad dude. People talk about firing Day leading to a mass exodus — good. They need a fundamental culture change,” a fan added.

“Ohio State players and fans will literally find any other reason outside of the opponent simply being better as the reason they lose a game. I’ve never seen a cope like this,” one person wrote.

“Way too many choir boys,” a fan added.

It’s obvious Ohio State has some deep-seated cultural issues, and it’s starting to look like they start with head coach Ryan Day.