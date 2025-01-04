An Oregon football helmet is carried during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.

The Oregon Ducks entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed after an undefeated regular season. But they suffered an embarrassing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday night, and now they’ve lost a highly-coveted quarterback, too.

The Ducks got blown out in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Wednesday, falling 41-21 to Ohio State in a game that the Buckeyes led 31-0 in the first half.

It was an embarrassing loss for the Ducks, who were the favorites to win the national championship entering the playoff, but they got more bad news this week.

Four-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele signed with the Oregon Ducks back in December and was with the team throughout its preparation for the Rose Bowl.

But now, he is already leaving the team.

On Friday afternoon, Sagapolutele confirmed that he intends to transfer from Oregon, saying that he “wasn’t a man priority” by the Ducks.

“I just felt that I wasn’t a main priority [at Oregon],” Sagapolutele told ESPN. “Of course there’s going to be competition anywhere I go. But I’m just looking at other QB rooms and the best place for me to go get on the field early.”

It’s not clear where Sagapolutele will look to transfer next, but before he signed with Oregon in December, he was committed to Cal.

[ESPN]